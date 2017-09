UK Fuels Hope For Transitional Brexit Trade Deal With EU

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 12:52 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s chief Brexit negotiator said Thursday the British government wants a transitional market-access arrangement with the European Union that is “as close as possible” to the current situation for financial services and other businesses, and is prepared to meet EU representatives as frequently as required to reach a deal before the U.K. leaves the bloc.



U.K. chief Brexit negotiator David Davis, seen here Sept. 1, told Parliament Thursday "we want to avoid a cliff edge" in March 2019 when the U.K. leaves the European Union....

