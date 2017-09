EU Official 'Disappointed' By UK Financial Settlement Stance

Law360, London (September 7, 2017, 3:54 PM BST) -- The chief Brexit negotiator for the European Union said Thursday he is "very disappointed" by the U.K.’s reversal on its budget commitments for the bloc, in another warning that if the settlement impasse isn’t solved, talks won’t move forward to a future trade deal in October as planned.



Michel Barnier said that former British prime minister David Cameron signed off on the U.K.’s contributions to the seven-year EU budget in 2013, as did the British Parliament in a system that is ratified by every national government...

