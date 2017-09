Lambda Legal Asks Supreme Court To Settle Gay Bias Split

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT) -- LGBT advocacy group Lambda Legal and a lesbian former hospital security guard asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to settle a widening split between circuit courts over whether Title VII of the Civil Rights Act bars employers from discriminating against workers because of their sexuality.



The group filed a petition for certiorari urging the court to take up Jameka Evans’ appeal of an Eleventh Circuit ruling that Georgia Regional Hospital could discriminate against her because she is gay, asking them to overturn precedent putting sexual...

