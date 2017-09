Calif. Bar Sends Exam Score Issue To State Justices

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar’s Board of Trustees has asked the state Supreme Court to make the final call on a proposal to change the passing score for the bar exam, the organization announced Wednesday.



In a 6-5 vote, the trustees presented the high court with three suggestions: Lowering the cut score to 139 on an interim basis, lowering it to 141 on an interim basis, or leaving it as it currently is at 144 — the second-highest cut score in the nation.



"The State Bar’s process...

