12% Of Attys Appearing In PTAB Cases Are Women: Report

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A new study of gender diversity at law firms compiled by Docket Alarm that’s based on a count of how often female attorneys actually appear in courtroom litigation shows that only 12 percent of attorneys who appear before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board are women, according to research published Wednesday.



The data, which the legal analytics and research company published in a blog post on Wednesday, also show that 55 of the top 100 law firms ranked by the quantity of their PTAB cases had...

To view the full article, register now.