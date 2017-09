Lawmakers Wade Into Washing Machine Giants' Trade Battle

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A closely watched trade case pitting Whirlpool Corp. against foreign competitors Samsung and LG heated up on Thursday as lawmakers and a slew of other stakeholders debated the merits of placing sweeping new restrictions on imported washing machines.



The U.S. International Trade Commission convened a hearing that saw attorneys, foreign government officials and lawmakers from the federal, state and local levels weigh in on Whirlpool’s bid to impose washing machine tariffs under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows temporary across-the-board restriction to...

