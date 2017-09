Atty Fights Subpoena For Tell-All Book On Ex-Willkie Partner

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A lawyer whose communications with a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner infamously blew up an American Express Co. settlement is now fighting a subpoena for documents from that attorney as she fights criminal fraud charges, saying a tell-all book he has written about the earlier antitrust litigation is off limits.



Gary Friedman was one of several parties that Keila Ravelo subpoenaed as part of the ongoing criminal case in New Jersey federal court, in which Ravelo is accused of conspiring to bilk Willkie and...

To view the full article, register now.