Trump Taps 16 For Judiciary, Including Ex-Jones Day Atty

Law360, Washington (September 7, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT) -- President Donald Trump nominated 16 federal judges on Thursday, including White House attorney and ex-Jones Day partner Gregory Katsas for the D.C. Circuit, the White House said.



President Donald Trump, seen here Wednesday, nominated his seventh and largest round of judicial picks Thursday. (AP) The appellate court nominations also include Ryan Bounds, a federal prosecutor in Oregon, to the Ninth Circuit, and Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth “Lisa” Branch to the Eleventh Circuit.



The nominations, which comprise President Trump’s seventh and largest wave of judicial...

To view the full article, register now.