Trump Taps 16 For Judiciary, Including Ex-Jones Day Atty
President Donald Trump, seen here Wednesday, nominated his seventh and largest round of judicial picks Thursday. (AP) The appellate court nominations also include Ryan Bounds, a federal prosecutor in Oregon, to the Ninth Circuit, and Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth “Lisa” Branch to the Eleventh Circuit.
The nominations, which comprise President Trump’s seventh and largest wave of judicial...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login