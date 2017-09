Solar Cos. Pick Up Allies In Pursuit Of Sweeping Duties

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Two companies that are looking to impose across-the-board restrictions on imported solar cells continued to pick up broad support this week, as certain corners of the steel, labor and agricultural communities threw their weight behind the closely watched case.



As Suniva Inc. and SolarWorld Americas Inc. await the U.S. International Trade Commission’s Sept. 22 vote on whether to move ahead with safeguard restrictions on solar cell imports from all countries, observers such as the Coalition for a Prosperous America and the Steel Manufacturers Association have rallied...

