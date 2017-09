Redaction Fails: 4 Times Doc Blunders Exposed Secret Info

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Some mistakes are easy to erase, but as a recent flub by U.S. Department of Justice lawyers illustrates, the failure to black out confidential information in a document is a tried-and-true way to complicate a case and embarrass yourself in court.



The potentially serious consequences of redaction flubs were on full display when a DOJ brief revealed portions of Deutsche Bank trader Gavin Black’s testimony to a U.K. regulator about Libor rigging — the very kind of information that had already raised concerns that, if it wasn't...

