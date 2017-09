Pa. Enviro Board Slashes Co.'s $1.5M Pollution Fine To $215K

Law360, Philadelphia (September 7, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals board on Wednesday agreed to slash a $1.5 million fine levied against a Carlyle Group LP-backed chemical producer after concluding that the state's Department of Environmental Protection had improperly calculated emissions from a Philadelphia-area plant.



The state's Environmental Hearing Board shrank the penalty to just over $215,000 after concluding the DEP had based its fine on data taken from a so-called continuous emissions monitoring system at the PQ Corp. facility that had not yet been certified by the department.



The board slammed the...

To view the full article, register now.