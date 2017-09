Malaysia Warns Investors Of Initial Coin Offering Risks

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Securities Commission Malaysia on Thursday warned investors of risks associated with initial coin offerings, joining a wave of regulatory bodies worldwide that are increasing oversight of the new form of digital currency-based capital raising.



The SCM, Malaysia’s capital markets regulator, stopped short of taking direct action but instead described the potential for fraud in so-called ICOs. The agency also noted that ICOs differ case by case and urged investors unsure about the legitimacy of such ventures to seek legal counsel.



“Some ICO schemes and the...

