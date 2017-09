If You Want Legal Work, Don't Be A Jerk, GCs Say

Law360, San Jose (September 7, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A group of general counsel speaking at a Federal Bar Association event at Stanford Law School Thursday agreed that they avoid hiring litigators who act like jerks in the courtroom, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a cool demeanor when representing their high-profile brands.



General counsel for Apple Inc., Genentech Inc., HP Inc., Nest Labs and Stanford University appeared to be of the consensus that they don’t want “jerk” attorneys representing their brands in litigation. Stanford University's general counsel Debra Zumwalt said there’s a group of such bad-attitude...

