City Of Hartford Warns Of Bankruptcy Without State Aid

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Officials for the city of Hartford, Connecticut, warned the governor and state lawmakers Thursday that the capital, which is struggling to patch a $50 million budget deficit, could be forced to file for municipal bankruptcy in 60 days without state funding in place.



In a letter sent to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Connecticut’s legislative leaders, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and other city officials laid out a list of options that the state could take to address the city’s fiscal crisis, including a route of inaction...

