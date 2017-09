Reynolds Loses Infringement Appeal Before Fed. Circ.

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Storage products maker Reynolds Presto Products Inc. lost its appeal Thursday in the Federal Circuit of an International Trade Commission finding that resealable plastic sandwich bags with a zipper across the top that two domestic suppliers imported did not infringe three of Reynolds Presto's patents.



In a one-sentence ruling on Thursday, a Federal Circuit panel affirmed an ITC decision back in August 2016 that Inteplast Group Ltd. and Minigrip LLC did not violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act by importing resealable bags with zipper slider...

