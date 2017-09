FDA Says Baby Foods Can Say They Prevent Allergies

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday for the first time gave the green light to companies to state on labels that some baby foods can prevent peanut allergies, citing new research showing feeding peanut products to young children with certain health conditions can prevent them from developing an allergy.



The FDA said this is the first time it has recognized a qualified health claim to prevent a food allergy. Food labels currently note whether they contain peanuts, an increasingly common and severe allergen. Now,...

