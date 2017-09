10th Circ. Panel Revives Enviros' Wyo. 'Open Land' Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel on Thursday revived a lawsuit from conservation groups that alleged the Wyoming Legislature passed trespassing laws that improperly prevent citizens from entering “open land” to collect information about agricultural pollution, saying the statutes regulate protected First Amendment speech.



The panel ruled in favor of the Western Watersheds Project, National Press Photographers Association and Natural Resources Defense Council in their challenge to one criminal and one civil law passed in 2015 that prohibit individuals from crossing private land without permission to reach other,...

