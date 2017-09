New York Life Insurance Subsidiary Clinches $302M CLO

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Madison Capital Funding LLC, a Chicago-based subsidiary of New York Life Insurance Co. that provides financing for middle-market private equity firms, has closed its latest collateralized loan obligation at $302 million, the company said Thursday.



The collateralized loan obligation, or CLO, is called MCF CLO VII LLC. The CLO will have a reinvestment period of four years, and Madison Capital will serve as collateral manager.



“This transaction represents our seventh middle market CLO to date and our third CLO transaction this year, with our 2017 CLO...

