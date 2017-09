IRS Grants Safe Harbor For Utilities With Accounting Errors

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The IRS on Thursday said it is offering so-called safe harbor to utilities that unknowingly failed to comply with accounting requirements related to tax incentives for investments, such as new power plants, saying the bookkeeping rules ensure utilities don’t use tax benefits to set lower rates instead.



The safe harbor outlined in the IRS' latest revenue procedure addressed “inadvertent or unintentional” practices that are inconsistent with sections of the Internal Revenue Code requiring the use of normalization accounting rules. In general, normalization is an accounting system...

To view the full article, register now.