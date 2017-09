EPA Tells DC Circ. CPP Withdrawal Rule Coming This Fall

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the D.C. Circuit Thursday that it was on track to release a new rule withdrawing the Obama-era Clean Power Plan this fall, asking the court to keep a challenge to the rule's validity on hold while it rewrites the previous administration's cornerstone environmental policy.



In a status report the EPA is required to submit to the court every 30 days, the agency outlined a time frame for when it would take action on the CPP, which was an Obama administration...

To view the full article, register now.