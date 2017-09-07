Expert Analysis

Uses And Possible Misuses Of 3rd-Party Releases In Ch. 11

By Richard Epling September 7, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Section 524(e) of the Bankruptcy Code and its predecessor, Section 16 of the Bankruptcy Act of 1898, both unequivocally provide that only a debtor can obtain a discharge of indebtedness. With one limited exception in Section 524(g) of the Bankruptcy Code, both it and the act before it do not permit a bankruptcy court to grant a discharge to a nonpetitioner. However, many bankruptcy debtors propose broad releases of third-party nondebtors that control, lend to, insure or otherwise have significant relationships with the debtor and its estate....
