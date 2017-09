11th Circ. Upholds Ala. Cop's Win In Pregnancy, FMLA Case

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed a jury verdict for a former Alabama police officer who was transferred to a less desirable position and forced to quit after returning from maternity leave, holding that the Pregnancy Discrimination Act bars bias against breastfeeding mothers.



A three-judge panel concluded in a published opinion that it saw “sufficient evidence of discrimination” by the Tuscaloosa Police Department against ex-Officer Stephanie Hicks, who was demoted from the narcotics division to a patrol post just eight days after returning from leave, subsequently...

