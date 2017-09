TTAB Again Rules 'Pretzel Crisps' Is Generic

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Siding with PepsiCo.'s Frito-Lay Inc., the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has once again ruled that Snyder's-Lance Inc.'s “Pretzel Crisps” brand is a generic term that can’t be registered as a trademark.



Doubling down on a conclusion that was overturned in 2015 by the Federal Circuit, the board ruled Wednesday that consumers primarily view “pretzel crisps” as a type of food, not as a designation of source.



Snyder’s-Lance may have built up some “de facto secondary meaning” by being the first to use the name “Pretzel...

