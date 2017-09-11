By John Reed Stark September 11, 2017, 12:19 PM EDTLaw360, New York (September 11, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT) -- When confronted with a ransomware attack, the options all seem bleak. Pay the hackers — and the victim may not only prompt future attacks, but there is also no guarantee that the hackers will restore a victim’s dataset. Ignore the hackers — and the victim may incur significant financial damage or even find themselves out of business. Ransomware attacks also trigger a litany of anticipated and unanticipated consequences for victim companies — including millions of dollars in related costs and expenses; unquantifiable potential liabilities; overwhelming management...
Ransomware Issues Too Often Lost In The Shuffle: Part 1
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login