Ransomware Issues Too Often Lost In The Shuffle: Part 1

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT) -- When confronted with a ransomware attack, the options all seem bleak. Pay the hackers — and the victim may not only prompt future attacks, but there is also no guarantee that the hackers will restore a victim’s dataset. Ignore the hackers — and the victim may incur significant financial damage or even find themselves out of business. Ransomware attacks also trigger a litany of anticipated and unanticipated consequences for victim companies — including millions of dollars in related costs and expenses; unquantifiable potential liabilities; overwhelming management...

To view the full article, register now.