J&J Unit Escapes Bulk Of Surgical Stapler Liability Suit

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday tossed claims that a surgical stapler misfired during a colon procedure, but kept alive an allegation that the presence of a sales representative invaded the patient’s privacy.



U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said patient Samantha Poore-Rando offered inadmissable hearsay from one of her surgeons to back allegations that a surgical stapler manufactured by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. misfired during an operation and injured her. But the court kept alive claims that an Ethicon sales representative was...

