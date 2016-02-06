J&J Unit Escapes Bulk Of Surgical Stapler Liability Suit

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Thursday tossed claims that a surgical stapler misfired during a colon procedure, but kept alive an allegation that the presence of a sales representative invaded the patient’s privacy.

U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said patient Samantha Poore-Rando offered inadmissable hearsay from one of her surgeons to back allegations that a surgical stapler manufactured by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc. misfired during an operation and injured her. But the court kept alive claims that an Ethicon sales representative was...
Case Information

Case Title

Poore-Rando et al v. United States of America et al


Case Number

3:16-cv-05094

Court

Washington Western

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Med. Malpractice

Judge

Benjamin H. Settle

Date Filed

February 6, 2016

