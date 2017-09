Firms Stay The Course On London Growth Amid Brexit Haze

Law360, New York (September 10, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The U.K.’s decision to end its decadeslong membership in the European Union hasn’t dissuaded the law firms on Law360’s Global 20 from forging ahead with plans to expand in London. But despite the potential for massive regulatory upheaval, Brexit also hasn’t spurred major hiring sprees.



In advance of the June 2016 referendum, legal industry groups predicted an increase in work for U.K. lawyers in the near term if voters opted to leave. And some practices, particularly in heavily regulated industries like financial services and aviation, have...

