Banks Want Clarity On UK Cross-Border Contracts After Brexit

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 12:38 PM BST) -- The U.K. and the European Union need to take “early action” and reach an agreement that will allow existing cross-border financial contracts totalling €1.3 trillion ($1.57 trillion) to run to maturity after Brexit, two of Europe’s biggest banking lobby groups urged on Friday.



With a significant proportion of cross-border contracts extending beyond 2019, banks are looking to the U.K. and EU governments to clarify the legal uncertainties posed by Brexit. (AP) U.K. Finance and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe have published a joint paper on...

