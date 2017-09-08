UK Broker BMS Looks To Spain To Beat Brexit
The London-based insurance broker said on Wednesday that the launch of its new unit BMS Iberia will help the group keep trading within the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc's regulatory framework in March 2019.
“The new venture will provide BMS with a long-term solution for accessing business in the European Union,” the group said.
Operating from...
