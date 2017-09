Amgen Set To Face Off With Hospira In Biosimilar IP Trial

Law360, Wilmington (September 8, 2017, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical companies Amgen Inc. and Hospira Inc. are set to square off later this month in a patent infringement trial centering on Hospira’s efforts to produce a biosimilar version of Amgen’s anti-anemia drug Epogen after the sides completed their final pre-trial conference in Delaware on Friday.



The jury trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 in the federal courthouse in Wilmington and last five days. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said Friday that he expected the sides to make closing arguments Sept. 22.



At issue...

