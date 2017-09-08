Eurex To Run MiFID II Simulations Ahead Of Looming Deadline

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 1:07 PM BST) -- One of Europe’s largest clearinghouses said Friday it is introducing a simulation trading environment to help firms cope with the enormous new securities rulebook that applies from January.



Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex Clearing is to offer clients the platform later this month ahead of the incoming Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) later this month.



According to Eurex, the simulations are aimed at ensuring firms and traders “have sufficient time to adapt to the new reality”.



MiFID II goes live in January 2018.



“The industry is...

