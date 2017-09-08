British Watchdog Eyes UK Impact Of Equifax Cyberattack

By Mark Taylor

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 4:54 PM BST) -- Britain’s data watchdog is probing fallout from the enormous Equifax Inc. hack, warning that U.K. businesses and consumers will be pulled into the cyberattack on the U.S. credit reporting giant.

The U.S. company revealed on Thursday hackers who exploited a website application vulnerability to gain access to names, credit card, Social Security numbers, addresses and other personal data belonging to roughly 143 million consumers.

While the majority are U.S. victims, Britain’s Information Commissioner's Office said it is advising Equifax to alert affected U.K. customers “at the...
