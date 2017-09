Gymboree Wins Court Approval For $1B Reorganization Plan

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 1:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia bankruptcy court has given its stamp of approval to the Gymboree Corp.’s plan for getting out from under the billion dollar debt it was left with after a 2010 buyout.



The Wednesday approval of the Chapter 11 plan by Bankruptcy Court Judge Keith L. Phillips gives the popular toddlers' apparel company the go-ahead to try and balance its books with an $80 million stock offering, $273.5 million in new financing and the closure of up to one-third of its 1,300 stores nationwide.



“While there...

