Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Avoids Prison For US Tax Scheme

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A former Credit Suisse supervisor who pled guilty to helping U.S. clients hide millions of dollars from the IRS was spared a prison sentence by a Virginia federal judge Friday, becoming the latest ex-employee of the bank charged in the scheme to get off with a period of probation.



In addition to five years of unsupervised probation, Susanne Ruegg-Meier, 56, will have to pay a $30,000 fine, U.S. District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee ruled at a sentencing hearing in Alexandria, according to Ruegg-Meier's attorney.



“We are...

