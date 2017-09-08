Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 4:01 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Sullivan & Cromwell and Reed Smith.



Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.



Pennsylvania-based foam producer FXI said Friday it will be bought for an undisclosed amount by an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners LLC, ending its tenure with MatlinPatterson Global Advisers LLC.



FXI is advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell LLP team including partner Melissa Sawyer and associates...

