Why Proxy Fights For CEO Seats Need Tougher Look From ISS

Law360, New York (September 11, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.’s lack of a framework for analyzing noncontrol proxy fights that target a chief executive can lend too much support to a contest that goes after the company’s CEO, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Richard Grossman told Law360 in a recent interview.



ISS, a well-known proxy advisory firm that holds a fair amount of sway among institutional investors, does not have a formal process for evaluating proxy fights that look to remove the CEO when only targeting...

To view the full article, register now.