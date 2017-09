FDA Slams EpiPen Maker For Not Investigating Defects

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- The Pfizer-owned maker of EpiPen products failed to look into hundreds of reports of device failures in medical emergencies, even ones that were linked to patient deaths, according to a warning letter made public by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.



Meridian Medical Technologies Inc. makes the epinephrine injectors for Mylan, and its own data shows that it’s received hundreds of complaints that EpiPens didn’t work in emergencies, including some where patients died, the FDA said in a warning letter dated Sept. 5. Many...

