What Enviro Lawyers Should Be Watching At The High Court

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Supreme Court term kicks off next month, setting the stage for the justices to hear a closely watched battle over where challenges to the Obama administration’s controversial Clean Water Rule should be filed, as well as decide whether to review a slew of other environmental cases involving questions such as tribal groundwater rights and endangered species protections.



Here’s an overview of what environmental attorneys will be watching during the upcoming Supreme Court term.



Clean Water Rule Jurisdiction



In January, the high court agreed...

To view the full article, register now.