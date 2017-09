Chicago Lawyer Allegedly Filmed Co-Worker Undressing

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A former associate at a Chicago law firm is facing a disciplinary action for surreptitiously filming a co-worker more than 20 times while he changed clothes at the office, according to a complaint filed with the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.



Michael Thomas Herbst filmed a colleague — identified only by his initials— by using a hidden camera “located in the inbox in his office behind his desk,” according to the complaint. Herbst then allegedly watched the videos “for his own sexual and emotional gratification.”...

