Top 3VB Commercial Barrister Moves To 20 Essex Street

Law360, London (September 8, 2017, 6:38 PM BST) -- Twenty Essex Street announced Friday that it has picked up a barrister from 3 Verulam Buildings who recently acted as lead trial advocate for a number of retailers in their claims against MasterCard and Visa over swipe fees.



Paul Lowenstein QC is set to start at 20 Essex Street on Sept. 11, after 17 years at 3VB in which he has built up a reputation for trial advocacy in complex corporate, commercial, banking and civil fraud disputes, the chambers said.



Lowenstein is the third QC, known...

To view the full article, register now.