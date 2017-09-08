TD Bank Prices Its First US Green Bond At $1B

By Jon Hill

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Canada’s TD Bank has priced its first U.S. dollar-denominated green bond at $1 billion, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The Toronto-headquartered bank said in its filing that the notes carry a fixed rate of 1.85 percent and mature in September 2020, with proceeds from their sale going to fund lending to North American projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy through renewable energy generation, energy efficiency and management, or green infrastructure and sustainable land use....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular