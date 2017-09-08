TD Bank Prices Its First US Green Bond At $1B
The Toronto-headquartered bank said in its filing that the notes carry a fixed rate of 1.85 percent and mature in September 2020, with proceeds from their sale going to fund lending to North American projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy through renewable energy generation, energy efficiency and management, or green infrastructure and sustainable land use....
