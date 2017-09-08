TD Bank Prices Its First US Green Bond At $1B

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Canada’s TD Bank has priced its first U.S. dollar-denominated green bond at $1 billion, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.



The Toronto-headquartered bank said in its filing that the notes carry a fixed rate of 1.85 percent and mature in September 2020, with proceeds from their sale going to fund lending to North American projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy through renewable energy generation, energy efficiency and management, or green infrastructure and sustainable land use....

