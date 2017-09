Iron Mining Co. Says Competitor Is Sabotaging Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (September 8, 2017, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The successor company of Essar Steel Minnesota filed an adversary complaint late Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court accusing a competitor of interfering with the implementation of its confirmed Chapter 11 plan by sabotaging contracts with customers and suppliers.



Mesabi Metallics Co. LLC alleges that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is trying to sabotage its efforts to complete a large iron ore mining and pellet manufacturing facility to prevent competition from Mesabi in the Great Lakes region. The subterfuge has been ongoing for years, the complaint said, but accelerated after...

