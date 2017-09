Fed Circ. Affirms PTAB Rejection Of Biofuel Patent

Law360, Washington (September 8, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday backed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejection of a patent for a biofuel production method, affirming a finding that existing fermentation and algal processes rendered the invention’s contribution obvious.



The panel’s one-word “affirmed” decision rejected the assertion by inventor William H. Radcliffe that the PTAB relied on hindsight in a conclusion that ignored a prior fermentation patent that teaches away from his idea. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, meanwhile, argued that while the prior art does not expressly incorporate...

