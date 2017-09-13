Posner’s Opinions Tell A Tale Of Feline Love
Over his 36-year career on the Seventh Circuit, Posner, who retired earlier this month, has become well-known and respected for his prolific and masterful command of legal prose, his outspoken views on the American judicial system and, perhaps most endearingly, his genuine love of cats.
But many may not realize how often the 78-year-old jurist has combined his feline fascination with his writings on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login