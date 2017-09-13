Posner’s Opinions Tell A Tale Of Feline Love

Law360, New York (September 13, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Former Judge Richard Posner is not only a lion of American law. He is also the cat whisperer of the nation’s jurisprudence.



Over his 36-year career on the Seventh Circuit, Posner, who retired earlier this month, has become well-known and respected for his prolific and masterful command of legal prose, his outspoken views on the American judicial system and, perhaps most endearingly, his genuine love of cats.



But many may not realize how often the 78-year-old jurist has combined his feline fascination with his writings on...

