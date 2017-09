DOJ Won't Re-Open Political Bias Investigation Against IRS

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has rejected calls from House Ways and Means Committee members to re-open a criminal investigation into a former IRS official caught up in the agency’s political bias scandal against conservative groups, according to a letter sent Friday.



Much to the chagrin of committee Chairman Kevin Brady and the chair of the tax policy subcommittee, Peter Roskam, Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said that there was no evidence to warrant pursuing criminal charges against Lois Lerner, the Internal Revenue Service’s former director...

