Oregon Sens. Won’t Support 9th Circ. Nominee

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Oregon’s Democratic U.S. senators sent a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn on Thursday, saying they would not support President Donald Trump's pick to fill a vacancy on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals because he wasn’t vetted by the state’s judicial selection committee.



Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley sent the letter following the announcement earlier this week that nominees for 16 federal vacancies had been selected in the seventh and largest wave yet of judicial picks from the Trump administration. Among the slew...

