Watchdog To Probe Ethics Of Trump Environmental Officials

Law360, New York (September 8, 2017, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office will look into whether the Environmental Protection Agency and the White House Council on Environmental Quality have hired staff not bound by a Trump ethics rule aimed at limiting the power of private interests in Washington, a GAO official said Friday.



GAO managing director of public affairs Charles Young said the office, which audits federal agencies for wrongdoing and misuse of public funds, has accepted the August request by Senators Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., to investigate whether certain...

