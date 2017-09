Why More Global Giants Are Renouncing Their HQs

Law360, New York (September 10, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- As more and more international legal giants opt to renounce their headquarters — a move that can woo clients and merger partners alike — experts say it’s a step that also brings its own set of management challenges.



The trend of global law firms forgoing a base of operations began over a decade ago, and Law360’s Global 20 data shows that in 2016, at least seven law firms did not identify a global headquarters. Those firms are Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, Dentons, DLA Piper,...

