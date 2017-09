Global 20: Hogan Lovells

Law360, New York (September 18, 2017, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells may have slowed its expansion, but the depth of its staff has served it well over the last year in complex and labor-intensive matters like Libor litigation, securing it a place in Law360's Global 20 for the seventh year running.



U.S. headcount: 1,065



Global headcount: 2,937



Total offices: 50



Offices by Region:



North America: 15



Europe: 18



Middle East: 2



Asia-Pacific: 11



South America: 4 The firm — which maintains a network of 50 offices in 25 countries and boasts 2,937 attorneys,...

