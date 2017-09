Schulte Roth Seeks $5.4M For Maxus Creditor Work

Law360, Wilmington (September 11, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP sought approval Friday for $5.4 million in fees for representing the official unsecured creditors committee in defunct oil company Maxus Energy Corp.'s 13-month bankruptcy proceeding.



Schulte told the Delaware bankruptcy court that the law firm has worked on the Maxus case for more than 7,300 hours since being retained in August 2016, 198 hours of which took place in the period covered by Schulte's 11th and final monthly fee application Friday, or between June 1 and the Chapter 11 liquidation plan's...

