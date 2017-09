Global 20: Allen & Overy

Law360, New York (September 14, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP churned out another year of industry-leading deal volume that includes work on worldwide firsts like Mozambique’s $25 billion Coral South liquid natural gas megaproject, earning its fifth consecutive spot on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Allen & Overy



U.S. headcount: 165



Global headcount: 2,758



Total offices: 44



Offices by Region:



North America: 2



Europe: 21



Middle East: 5



Asia-Pacific: 13



South America: 1



Africa: 2



The London-based firm’s global reach is plain to see from a quick glance at its talent pool:...

